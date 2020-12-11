The Missouri Department of Transportation seeks projects to be funded using Rural Statewide Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funds. The program call will award $3.9 million of federal TAP funds.
Local public agencies within the metropolitan planning organizations OTO, MARC and East-West Gateway are not eligible.
Eligible projects include
- Construction of on- and off-road trails for pedestrians, bicyclists and other nonmotorized modes of transportation, including sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, traffic calming techniques, lighting and other safety-related infrastructure, and transportation projects to achieve compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990;
- Construction of infrastructure-related projects and systems to provide safe routes for non-drivers including children, older adults and people with disabilities to access daily needs;
- Rails-to-trails conversion programs for for pedestrian, bicycle and other non motorized use; and
- Construction of infrastructure-related projects to improve the ability of students to walk and bike to school including improvements to sidewalks, traffic calming and speed reduction, pedestrian and bike crossings, on-street bicycle facilities, off-street bicycle and pedestrian facilities, bicycle parking facilities and traffic diversion near schools.
Awarded projects will be funded with, at max, 80% federal funds and require a minimum 20% local match. A project must seek at least $100,000 of federal reimbursement; the maximum federal reimbursement is $400,000.
Applications are due Jan. 29, 2021, and awards are expected to be announced in late March. For more information contact Andrew Seiler, andrew.seiler@modot.mo.gov or 417-895-7696.
Learn more online at www.modot.org/node/21431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.