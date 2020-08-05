ARRESTS
Anthony Dickman, 33, of Mtn. View, was arrested and ticketed July 23 on a charge of shoplifting. Officer Timothy Gordon.
Jonathan Kaum Kinder, 17, Second Street, was arrested and ticketed July 23 on charges of driving while under the influence of liquor, possession of liquor by a minor and failure to use turn signal.
Chantelle Moon, 41, South Jackson Street, was arrested and ticketed July 28 on charges of driving while under the influence and failure to drive on the right side of the road.
TICKETS
On July 17,, Anthony James Cunningham was ticketed on a charge of operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
On July 18,, Kenneth Ray Brooks was ticketed on a charge of operating a vehicle without a valid license.
On July 18,, Claudia Cazorla Rojo was ticketed on a charge of speeding.
On July 19,, Trevor O’Neil St. Onge, Nashville, Tenn., was ticketed on a charge of speeding.
On Thursday, Alex Devin Kempf was ticketed on a charge of failure to secure child younger than 8 years old in a child restraint of a booster seat.
INCIDENTS
A theft was reported at 8 a.m. July 24 at Casey’s.
A report of an individual fraudulently returning merchandise to Walmart at 8:55 p.m. July 24 was taken.
It was reported at 7:27 a.m. July 26 an officer was dispatched to Washington Street for a car that was broken into. While the officer was there, two more calls came in about other vehicles on the same street that were also broken into.
It was reported at 9:11 a.m. July 28 a car was broken into at the Mercy Clinic.
It was reported at 11:52 a.m. July 28 a person was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
A person driving while under the influence was reported at 5:38 p.m. July 29.
It was reported at 3:13 p.m. Thursday a person was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
A theft from a vehicle was reported at 3:20 p.m. Thursday on Sharp Street.
It was reported at 3:28 p.m. Thursday there was a theft at a store on U.S. 60.
An assault was reported at 3:35 p.m. Thursday at an auto dealership on U.S. 60.
It was reported at 12:49 a.m. Friday a vehicle was stopped for expired tags.
A report was made at 2:49 a.m. Friday of an animal causing a peace disturbance.
It was reported at 9:48 p.m. Friday that a driver was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while revoked or suspended, failure to register vehicle, failure to show proof of insurance, failure to drive on right side of road, driving while under the influence and resisting arrest.
Trespassing and property damage was reported at 9:50 p.m. Friday on East James Street.
It was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sunday there was a violation of an order of protection for an adult.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
On July 13, an officer spoke with a man about charges someone threatened to press against him.
On July 13, an officer was dispatched to Malone’s Motel to make contact with a tenant. The caller reported smelling marijuana from the tenant’s room. The officer did not smell any.
On July 14, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance on Kaitlin Drive. When the officer arrived, the person causing the disturbance had left without incident.
On July 14, an officer was asked to contact a man about a warrant.
On July 15, an officer responded to a report of a reckless driver. The driver could not be located.
On July 15, an officer responded to a disturbance at Signal gas station. The person causing the disturbance left.
On July 15, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Tri-County Auto.
On July 15, an officer secured a scene on Washington Street for emergency medical services.
On July 15, an officer stopped a reckless driver.
On July 16, an officer made a well-being check on North Ash Street.
On July 16, the Department of Health and Human Services contacted the police department about an investigation.
On July 16, an officer was dispatched to Elm Street to check on the well-being of a child. There was no evidence of abuse.
On July 16, an officer did a well-being check for a person at Nazarene Church.
On July 16, an officer made a well-being check on East Fifth Street.
On July 17, an officer responded to Granny’s Cafe and talked with a reportedly homeless person who advised the officer that they were fine and had food and lodging.
