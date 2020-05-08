TICKETS
Anna Jade Gibson, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 7:36 p.m. April 25 on charges of not having a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Cpl. Brian Jackson.
Valarie Kay Fithen, Houston, was ticketed at 7:49 p.m. April 25 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Paden Turnbull.
Dillian Ray Goforth, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 2:20 p.m. April 26 on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Sgt. Michael Huffman.
Ann J. Hines, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 5:31 p.m. April 26 on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Huffman.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported at 8:39 a.m. April 23 a man called to request a well-being check on property he owned, saying he was unable to get in contact with people who were taking care of it for him. Asst. Chief Wes Ellison and Cadet John Thomas contacted them, learned everything was fine and returned the property owners call.
It was reported at 10:21 a.m. April 23 a woman called to request an officer to come by her home and speak with her about an incident that occurred the day before. Asst. Chief Ellison and Cadet Thomas paid her a visit.
At noon April 23 a message was reportedly received via the city's animal control Facebook page from a who wanted to make a dog complaint. The animal control officer spoke with the woman, who said that for a few weeks she has heard a dog whimpering as if in distress all night and into the morning until 10 a.m. sometimes. The officer advised her that he would investigate and follow up.
It was reported at 12:15 p.m. April 23 a woman called to report that a person against whom she has a protection order was walking past her apartment. The officer advised the woman the person was not in violation with the order, a she lives next door.
It was reported at 8:47 p.m. April 23 a woman called to report that she was having problems with a former boyfriend with whom she has a child in common. She said he knew when she worked and she was afraid that he might break in. She requested extra patrols at her residence.
It was reported at 4 a.m. April 24 a caller reported that a dog from an earlier complaint was running loose again. The dog was located and taken to the pound. The owner of the property the dog had come from was contacted; he said explained he would pick up the dog and find it a home since the relative who the dog apparently belonged to could not be reached.
A call was reported at 9:30 a.m. April 24 about a brown and black puppy running loose in the caller's yard that had come from the neighbors next door. The puppy was located and returned to the property. The animal control officer tried to contact the owners of the puppy and will follow up.
It was reported at 9:51 a.m. April 24 a call was received from a nursing home stating that they were having a parade at 2 p.m. and they requested help with traffic control.
It was reported at 9:57 a.m. April 24 a woman called to speak with an officer about a situation she was having. Chief Bryan Hogan returned her call.
It was reported at 11 a.m. April 24 a woman called to speak with Chief Hogan about her mother. Chief Hogan returned the call.
It was reported at 11:19 a.m. April 24 a call was received from a homeowner who accidentally tripped their alarm system and wanted the police to know in case the alarm company was called. The dispatcher also informed 911.
It was reported at 7:43 p.m. April 24 a call was received from 911 dispatcher informing an officer of a child custody situation. An incident report was taken.
It was reported at midnight April 27 a man called about an animal complaint on April 24 and picked up his dog.
It was reported at 8 a.m. April 27 a caller reported seeing a black and white Boston terrier tearing up garbage across the street. Upon arrival the animal control officer found trash scattered but could not locate the dog.
It was reported at 5:30 a.m. April 28 a woman called complaining about a dog getting into her trash again. The officer advised an extra patrol would be made.
At 7:09 p.m. April 29 the police department received a call from senior serivces about an incident that occurred.
