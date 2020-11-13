Three Texas County residents were hurt when a car crashed into utility vehicle at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on H Highway, a mile east of the Elk Creek Post Office in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.D. Piccinino with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Stephen M. Lezak, 61, of Elk Creek, was westbound in a 2016 Kawasaki UTV that turned south into a private drive and into the path of a eastbound 2010 Chrysler Town and Country, which then struck the UTV. The Chrysler was driven by Sarah J. Roberts, 26, of Cabool, who also had two passengers, a 3-year-old girl, of Cabool, and an infant boy, of Houston. All three were wearing seat belts or in a car seat, according to the patrol.
The report shows Lezak was not wearing a helmet or a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by air ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Minor injuries were reported for the girl and the baby and both were taken by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for Roberts.
The patrol does not report the names of people younger than 17.
HORSES IN ROAD
Minor injuries were reported for two Texas County residents after a crash at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 38, 4 miles west of Huggins in Texas County.
Cpl. Piccinino reported driver Melvin L. Seyler, 57, and passenger Peggy J. Seyler, 59, both of Houston, were westbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse when their vehicle struck multiple horses in the road. Both of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts.
The report shows they were taken by Texas County Ambulance to TCMH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.