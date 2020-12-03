In the month of November, Howell County 911 received 2,38 calls for service, 70% of which were made from cell phones. Of the total number of calls, 2,105 were made to emergency service agencies.
Law enforcement calls totaled 1,101: Willow Springs police received 334, Mtn. View 286, West Plains 259, Howell County Sheriff’s Office 128 and the Missouri State Highway Patrol 94.
Medical calls numbered 746 and were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 575; Willow Springs, 96; and Mtn. View, 75.
A total of 258 calls were made to fire, rescue and first responders: 75 to Howell Rural; 56 to West Plains; 35 to Mtn. View, 21 to Willow Springs; 14 each to Caulfield, 11 Point and Peace Valley-White Church; 11 to Pomona; seven to Pottersville, four to Moody, three to Brandsville and two each to Bakersfield and Pumpkin Center. No calls were made to Lanton or Rover.
