Moderate injuries were reported for a Lawrence County man after his semitruck crashed at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 5, 6 miles north of Ava in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. K.L. Nash with the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Larry J. Stumpff, 64, of Miller, was southbound in a 2019 Peterbilt that ran off the road and overturned. Stumpff was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows the driver was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
