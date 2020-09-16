Serious injuries were reported for two Texas County teens after their vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree at 4:42 p.m. Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. M.L. Wiseman with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported the driver, a 16 year-old boy, and one passenger, a 15-year old girl, both of Houston, were westbound in a 2008 GMC Canyon that ran off the road and struck a tree. Both were not wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.
The report shows both were flown by air ambulance with the girl being taken to Cox Medical Center South and the boy taken to Mercy Hospital, both in Springfield.
Tpr. Wiseman was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.D. Piccinino.
The patrol does not publicize names of youths younger than 17.
A Kansas man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 10:15 a.m. Saturday on Highway 14, 10 miles west of West Plains.
Cpl. M.T. Weakley reported Jimmie D. Girton, 77, of Olathe, Kan., was westbound on a 2017 Yamaha XTZ12EHL motorcycle that struck the rear of a westbound 2013 BMW R1200RT motorcycle which had stopped for an animal in the road. Girton’s motorcycle traveled off the road and overturned.
The BMW was driven by Robert D. Chappuis, 68, of St. Francisville, La. Both were wearing helmets, according to the patrol.
The report shows Girton was flown by air ambulance to Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.
Cpl. Weakley was assisted by Tpr. C.A. Kimes.
