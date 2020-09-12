The Howell County Commission will hold its regular 10 a.m. Monday meeting in the Commission Room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square.
Items on the agenda include review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
