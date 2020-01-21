ARRESTS
Darianne Elizabeth Rock, 24, West Plains, was arrested at 5:23 a.m. Jan. 6 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Christion Daniel McAmis, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Jan. 6 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance and ticketed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
Randoph Aldon Puccetti, 63, West Plains, was arrested at 6:14 a.m. Jan. 6 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of peace disturbance. Officer Bradshaw.
Christopher M. Collins, 38, Caulfield, was arrested at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 6 on charges of parole violation and possession of a controlled substance and ticketed on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Deedee Ann Daily, 44, Willow Springs, was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Jan. 6 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display current state license plates. Officer Shannon Sisney.
John Lloyd A. Gaffey, 43, Pomona, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Jan. 7 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Christopher Paul Lawrence, 45, West Plains, was arrested at 7:23 a.m. Jan. 8 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Allison McCray Mooney, 27, Eminence, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Jan. 8 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of trespassing. Cpl. Powell.
Joshua Matthew Tilson, 39, Buffalo, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Jan. 8 on a warrant. Officer Brady Grinnell. Kenneth Laurence Lannais, 34, West Plains, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Jan. 8 on charges of failure to appear on charges of defective equipment, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
Ethan Dalton O’Mary, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 2:34 a.m. Jan. 9 on a charge of failure to appear on a felony warrant. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Carl Wayne Delancey, 42, West Plains, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Jan. 9 on charges of failure to appear on charges of improper lighting, failure to provide proof of insurance, driving while suspended and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Bradshaw.
William Rye Beatty, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Jan. 9 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while revoked and failure to provide proof of insurance and ticketed on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Bradshaw.
Desaray Renee Collins, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 6:37 a.m. Jan. 9 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of defective equipment. Officer Bradshaw.
Cody Hayden Gann, 29, West Plains, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Jan. 9 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Jeffery Lynn Coffel, 56, West Plains, was arrested at 6:15 a.m. Jan. 10 on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
Camron Matthew Ehrhart, 21, West Plains, was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Jan. 10 on charges of driving while revoked and fourth-degree assault. Officer Bradshaw.
Justin Joshua Dakota Adolphson, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Jan. 10 on charges of failure to appear on charges of following too closely and defective equipment. Cpl. Powell.
Tristan Chase Wimberley, 20, West Plains, was arrested at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 11 on a charge of third-degree assault. Officer Wichowski.
Angel Nicole Perry, 23, West Plains, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 11 on charges of failure to appear on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and failure to provide proof of insurance and a Douglas County charge of failure to appear on a charge of failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Bradshaw.
TICKETS
Austin Leath Velarde, Pomona, was ticketed at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 4 on Minnesota Avenue on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Blake Nicholas Reid, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 2:27 a.m. Jan. 5 on Quarry Road on a charge of improper lighting. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Jeromy L. Howard, Eminence, was ticketed at 11:44 p.m. Jan. 5 at Ozarks Medical Center on a charge of assault. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Carmen Beth Mitchell, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:50 p.m. Jan. 5 on Garner Drive on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Cpl. Stephens.
Kevin Lee Miller, Birch Tree, was ticketed at 12:30 a.m. Jan. 6 on McFarland Drive on a charge of driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wichowski.
John L. Roy, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:59 a.m. Jan. 6 on Broadway on charges of failure to give notice of an accident and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Brad Jones.
Austin Leath Velarde, Pomona, was ticketed at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 7 on Ramseur Road on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, improper lighting and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Wes Stuart.
Craig Robert Boroch, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:49 a.m. Jan. 7 on St. Louis Street on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Anthony Ray Johnson, West Plains, was ticketed at 2:49 a.m. Jan. 9 at Broadway and Lincoln Avenue on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and driving while revoked/suspended. Officer Stuart.
David Dewayne Hayes, West Plains, was ticketed at 1:43 a.m. Jan. 10 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to display a current state license plate and driving while revoked/suspended. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Erik Armen Arezoo, West Plains, was ticketed at 3:50 a.m. Jan. 10 on Porter Wagoner Boulevard on a charge of trespassing. Cpl. Stephens.
Garrrett Stephens Roney, Aurora, was ticketed at 6:10 a.m. Jan. 10 on U.S. 63 on a charge of speeding. Cpl. Stephens.
Kyle James Taylor, Moody, was ticketed at 7:46 p.m. Jan. 10 on U.S. 63 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle and failure to display a current state license plate. Officer Conner Burnes.
Matthew Troy Wimberley, West Plains, was ticketed at 8:08 p.m. Jan. 10 on Burgoyne Street on a charge of fourth-degree domestic assault. Officer Stuart.
Whitney Nicole Stein, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:14 a.m. Jan. 11 on Bill Virdon Boulevard on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Pamela Jean Smith, West Plains, was ticketed at 11:51 a.m. Jan. 11 on Washington Avenue on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Rebecca Sue Wright, West Plains, was ticketed at 12:25 p.m. Jan. 11 on U.S. 63 on a charge of failure to display a current state license plate. Cpl. Powell.
Jose A. Woodard, West Plains, was ticketed at 7:23 p.m. Jan. 11 on Hynes Street on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility for a vehicle. Officer Bradshaw.
Amber Renee Cherry, Thayer, was ticketed at 11:15 p.m. Jan. 11 on Anne Street on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Bradshaw.
INCIDENTS
At 9:10 a.m. Dec. 30 the Howell County Sheriff’s Department requested a digital forensics exam be done on a cellular device as part of an ongoing investigation in their jurisdiction. Information was extracted from the device and a copy of the forensic report was provided to the Howell County Sheriff’s Department. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 5:01 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a business on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to property damage to a window on the building. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Chris Barrett.
Officers were dispatched at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 30 to a business on Olden Street in reference to an assault. Charges are pending. Officer Whitsell.
At 5:34 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a business at the Parkway Shopping Center in reference to an incident of shoplifting that had happened the day before. The case remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a home on Porter Wagoner Boulevard in reference to a robbery that happened earlier that day. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 8:06 p.m. Dec. 30 officers were dispatched to a home on Utah Street to investigate an unrelated incident and while on scene a man made suicidal and homicidal statements and was transported to OMC for treatment. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 2:07 a.m. Dec. 31 he was checking Ajax Storage on St. Louis Street when he saw a storage unit that appeared to have been burglarized. The case has been forwarded to detectives for further investigation.
At 3:03 a.m. Dec. 31 officers were dispatched to a home on Crestwood Circle in reference to the theft of an electronic tablet. A suspect was identified but not located. The incident remains under investigation. Officer Josh Wichowski.
A man reported at 7:09 a.m. Dec. 31 someone had taken $600 to $700 in quarters from his home on Ridgewood Place sometime between Dec. 27 and 30. Officer Sean Barrett.
It was reported at 8:21 a.m. Dec. 31 an item was found on Broadway. It may be claimed at the police department. Detective Bryan Brauer.
A woman reported at 9:14 a.m. Dec. 31 her juvenile daughter had been communicating with a man from Tennessee, and the man had traveled to West Plains to have sex with her daughter sometime during the month of December. The incident has been reported to the Missouri Child Abuse hotline and remains under investigation. Detective Neuschwander.
It was reported at 1:47 p.m. Dec. 31 the Missouri Children’s Division had received a report from the Child Abuse Hotline that children living in a home on Jefferson Avenue were being sexually abused and not given enough to eat. The matter remains under investigation. Officer Ivie Powell.
