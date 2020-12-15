As part of the Environmental Assessment, the Missouri Department of Transportation is currently accepting public input on a proposed project to improve the Highway 19 Round Spring Bridges over the Current River and Spring Valley in Shannon County.
The goal of the project is to improve the condition and functionality of the aging structures. Although funding is not yet secured for the project, MoDOT is exploring alternatives for replacing or rehabilitating each structure through the study.
The assessment will include a detailed overview of alternatives for each structure and will ultimately result in a recommendation for a preferred alternative at each bridge location.
In addition, as part of the Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act review process, the public is encouraged to provide input regarding the historical significance of the bridges or potential impacts of the proposed project.
Interested persons may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at www.modot.org/roundspringbridges. Comments may also be shared with MoDOT Project Manager Pete Berry at 417-469-6242 or Consultant Project Manager David Kocour at 816-256-8584.
For more information, visit www.modot.org/roundspringbridges or www.modot.org/southeast.
