The Howell County Commission will meet with County Assessor Daniel Franks during its 10 a.m. meeting Monday to discuss the Assessment Maintenance Plan for 2020-2021.
The meeting will be held in the Commission Room on the third floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
Commissioners will also approve any accounts payable presented and recognize guests. The public is welcome to attend.
