Gary B. Bradley, 22, of Mtn. View suffered serious injuries in a crash at 8:57 p.m. Saturday on County Road 6070, 4 miles west of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J. D. Wheeler with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Bradley was driving west in a 2017 Honda Civic when his vehicle traveled off the road and overturned.
The report shows Bradley was taken by South Howell County Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. No condition report is available.
Cpl. Wheeler was assisted at the scene by Tpr. T.D. Pond.
A Christian County man and a woman from South Carolina each suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 7:14 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60, 5 miles east of Mtn. Grove in Texas County.
Msgt. G. H. Falterman reported that Kyle D. Kimberling, 21, of Billings, was driving west in a 2011 Ford Focus when he passed a westbound 1999 Chevrolet Express van driven by Mary A. Brown, 61, of Easley, S.C.
According to the report Brown’s vehicle collided with the rear of Kimberling’s vehicle.
The report shows both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident and were treated at the scene by emergency medical services.
