The Department of Economic Development announced the opening of a second application cycle for the Governor’s Emergency Broadband Investment Program which will provide $2 million in funding to broadband providers.
“We are working hard every day to connect as many Missourians as possible to high-speed internet,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Online options are increasingly important during this time, and it is critical that our citizens have the resources needed to work, learn, and receive healthcare.”
The application cycle will close at noon on Thursday. Applications will be reviewed upon submission until funds are exhausted. Grant funds may be used to pay for costs associated with deployment of broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
“The expansion of broadband internet for our citizens, businesses, and communities is critical to our economic recovery now and for our state’s growth into the future,” Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said.
This program was announced in July as part of Governor Parson’s Show Me Strong Recovery strategy, including a broadband expansion initiative using the state’s CARES Act funding. The Emergency Broadband Investment Program was designed to reimburse providers for the cost of broadband expansion to qualified households supporting students, teleworkers, or vulnerable populations.
For more information, visit ded.mo.gov/content/emergency-broadband-investment-program.
