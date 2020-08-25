A Texas County man suffered moderate injuries after a motorcycle crash at 12:15 p.m. Sunday on B Highway, 6 miles east of Raymondville in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.R. Sellars, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Tyler B. Podest, 22, of Houston, was eastbound on a 2013 Yamaha that off the road, lost control and slid on pavement. Podest was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.
The report shows Podest was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
Minor injuries were reported for a Howell County man whose truck ran off the road at 9:45 a.m. Saturday on County Road 7400, 3 miles south of South Fork.
Tpr. T.D. Pond reported Matthew A. Stanley, 44, of Moody, was eastbound in a 2008 Chevrolet 2500 that ran off the right side of the road, where it struck three fences and came to rest in a field. Stanley was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
The report shows Stanley sought his own medical treatment.
Tpr. Pond was assisted at the scene by Cpl. J.D. Wheeler.
A Douglas County man suffered moderate injuries in a car crash at 7:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 95, a mile south of Drury in Douglas County.
Cpl. D.J. Johnson reported Thomas E. Bishop, 27, of Drury, was southbound in a 1997 GMC Jimmy Sport that traveled off the right side of the road and overturned, striking a fence. Bishop was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.
Bishop was taken by Cox Ava Ambulance to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
