Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway recently issued monthly reports detailing the compliance of municipalities and other political subdivisions with financial reporting laws.
One report includes cities, towns and villages while the other lists political subdivisions such as water, fire protection and other taxing districts. These entities are required to file annual financial reports with the State Auditor's Office within six months of the end of their fiscal year.
A total of six municipalities and 11 taxing districts were required to file by Nov. 30 because their fiscal year ended on May 31. Of those entities, 15 filed financial reports timely.
This report also includes information on 31 municipalities and seven taxing districts that submitted late financial reports or other related documents during the month of November to the State Auditor's Office.
The city of Alton in Oregon County was due to file its annual financial report Dec. 31, 2019. The report was filed Jan. 14, with the required addendum for its municipal court.
Reports received are searchable online. The complete reports may be found online at auditor.mo.gov.
