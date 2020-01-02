Garrett E. Morgan, 18, of Gainesville, suffered serious injuries in a crash at 3:15 p.m. Saturday on Highway 5, 2 miles north of Squires in Douglas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. D.L. Nash with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Morgan was driving south in a 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a guardrail and came to rest in a ravine.
The report shows Morgan was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
A spokeswoman for Mercy Hospital confirmed Morgan is recovering and is in good condition.
Natalie D. Rosso, 18, of Mtn. Grove, suffered minor injuries in a crash at 8:35 p.m. Saturday on Business U.S. 60, 3 miles east of Mtn. Grove in Texas County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. T.R. Nelson with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Summer A. Hoover, 41, of Mtn. Grove, was driving an eastbound 1993 Toyota when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road while attempting a left hand turn and rolled down an embankment.
The report shows Hoover and Rosso, a passenger in the vehicle, were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash; Rosso was taken by Texas County Ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
According to the report, Hoover was unhurt in the crash.
No condition report for Rosso is available.
