Those wishing to attend the teleconference meetings regarding the Mark Twain National Forest Recreation Facility Strategy (RFS) are advised of a new phone number to call to join.
Teleconferences are accessible to the public by dialing toll-free 844-721-7241 and entering the access code 4357871.
Phone meetings will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each night meetings are scheduled. Proposed changes and strategy for the Eleven Point and Poplar Bluff Ranger Districts will be discussed Wednesday, and the Ava/Cassville/Willow Springs and Houston/Rolla, Cedar Creek Ranger Districts will be the focus of discussion May 28.
Another meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss the Salem and Potosi/Fredricktown Ranger District.
Mark Twain National Forest has developed a five-year program of work to transition to a sustainable recreation program, called the Recreation Facility Strategy (RFS).
The RFS is now available for the public to review on the forest’s website, www.fs.usda.gov/mtnf and the forest is accepting feedback regarding the proposed RFS. The public is urged to look over the plan before joining the teleconferences.
The forest offers the full spectrum of outdoor recreation opportunities, attracting visitors from across Missouri and beyond.
In 2010, the USDA Forest Service issued new strategic direction for the recreation program called a “Framework for Sustainable Recreation.” In 2012, the forest Service Planning Rule defined sustainable recreation as “the set of recreation settings and opportunities on the National Forest System that is ecologically, economically, and socially sustainable for present and future generations.”
The increasing costs of operation and maintenance and declining fee collections are two big challenges in the recreation program. The Mark Twain National Forest developed its draft five-year Recreation Facility Strategy to reach a sustainable recreation program, and it did so considering public input provided through the Recreation Site Analysis.
“We look forward to having the public review the information on our website and provide feedback,” said acting Recreation Officer Tray Hall.
If unable to attend the teleconference meetings, patrons may also provide input electronically through email; follow the guidance on the Recreation Facility Strategy website to provide input. Those who are unable to provide comments electronically, may mail comments to:
ATTN: Recreation Facility Strategy Comment
Mark Twain National Forest
401 Fairgrounds Rd.
Rolla, MO, 65401
For questions about specific recreation sites, contact the appropriate District Office for assistance. A list of office phone number can be found online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/mtnf/about-forest/offices.
The Mark Twain National Forest will take into account all comments and feedback received during the public engagement period. that led to the development of the proposed Recreation Facility Strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.