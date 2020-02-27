CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 4:53 p.m. Feb. 11 it was reported by a woman that someone came into her home, then ran out. She added the door had been locked and deadbolted at the time. Neighbors with a view of the home at the time of the alleged incident said they didn’t see anyone, and it was noted the woman who reported the incident appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.
It was reported at 3:37 a.m. Feb. 12 officers had been dispatched to an apartment on East Main Street regarding two people breaking into a woman’s apartment. No one was located in the area, and officers said the woman reporting the incident appeared to be intoxicated.
It was reported at 2:34 p.m. Feb. 12 someone noticed the window at a house appeared to have been pushed in. Officers were dispatched to the location and found the screen had been pushed out, the inner window was secure and the house is unoccupied.
It was reported at 12:12 a.m. Feb. 13 officers responded to a home on South Center Street regarding a 911 call. The caller appeared to be intoxicated and said he did not need assistance.
It was reported at 12:15 a.m. Feb. 13 officers responded to Casey’s regarding a man having heart problems. He appeared to be intoxicated and hallucinating. The man was transported by emergency medical services for treatment.
