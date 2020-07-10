Nathan and Heather Bryant of West Plains are parents of a son, Ethen Lee, born at 7:32 a.m. July 6. He weighed 9 pounds and was 20 1/2 inches long. His siblings are Sammual, 10, Bryten, 9, Elijah, 6, Alexzander, 4, and Stella, 1. His grandparents are Mark and Mechelle Bryant, Thayer, and James and Gina Bresee, and Randy Summers, West Plains, and the late Jennie Summers.
Shawn and Jessie Eberle of West Plains are parents of a daughter, Kimber, born at 8:17 a.m. July 6. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her sibling is Jase, 2.
Braden and Makayla Marriott of Mtn. View are parents of a daughter, Whitley May, born at 1:28 p.m. July 7. She weighed 9 pounds 7 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. Her grandparents are Tiffany Day, and James Irvin, both of West Plains, and Shelley Richison and Kaleb Berkshire, both of Mtn. View.
