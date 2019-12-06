John L. Long, 17, of West Plains, suffered serious injuries in a crash at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday on ZZ Highway 5 miles southeast of West Plains, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. J.M. Heimsoth with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported Long was driving west in a 1995 Dodge Centurion when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side and impacted a tree.
The report shows Long was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was taken by South Howell emergency medical services to Ozarks Medical Center. He was reportedly later flown by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
No condition report is available.
