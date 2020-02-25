INCIDENTS
Cpl. Ivie Powell reported he responded at 9:25 a.m. Jan. 29 to a home on Tanglewood Place regarding threats made with a weapon. A person suffered a wound on her back but refused medical treatment. A suspect was identified, arrested and placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges.
An employee of National Entertainment Network/UPA reported at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 29 a vending machine at Walmart was opened and money was missing from it. The case is under investigation. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
An employee of West Plains Beverage reported at 1:39 p.m. Jan. 29 items were found at the business. They may be claimed at the police department. Officer Brad Jones.
At 1:41 p.m. Jan. 29 an employee of Subway on Missouri Avenue reported someone used counterfeit currency to pay for items within the previous two days. The case was forwarded to detectives. Cpl. Powell.
At 8:36 p.m. Jan. 29 an employee of Dollar General on Bill Virdon Boulevard reported a woman used a counterfeit $10 bill to pay for merchandise. A copy of video surveillance was entered as evidence and the case is under investigation. Officer Sean Barrett.
At 3:35 a.m. Jan. 30 officers conducted a well-being check at a location on Third Street. It was determined the woman needed treatment and she was transported to Ozarks Medical Center. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
It was reported at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 30 there had been a gas drive-off at Casey’s on Broadway. The suspect is not yet identified. Officer John Murrell.
A woman reported at 3:22 p.m. Jan. 30 someone damaged her vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Officer Conner Burnes.
It was reported at 4:16 p.m. Jan. 30 a cell phone was stolen. Officer Burnes.
At 6:38 p.m. Jan. 30 two male inmates were reportedly involved in an altercation at the West Plains jail. One of the parties had minor visible injuries but declined treatment and refused to cooperate with an investigation. A report will be forwarded to city prosecutors for review. Detective Kyle Parrish.
A woman reported at 8:12 p.m. Jan. 30 several items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked on Cass Avenue. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
Officers responded at 10:20 p.m. Jan. 30 to a home on Missouri Avenue regarding a verbal altercation between a mother and daughter. Neither woman had visible injuries and neither alleged an assault. No charges pending. Detective Parrish.
Officers responded at 11:58 a.m. Jan. 31 to a location on Kentucky Avenue regarding a crystal substance believed to be controlled that had been recovered from a woman at the location. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Powell.
Officers were dispatched at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 31 to a home on Utah Street regarding a physical altercation. The involved parties had separated when officers arrived and one individual reportedly was spat on, head-butted and struck in the groin. The alleged victim refused medical treatment and declined to press charges. A suspect with outstanding West Plains warrants was arrested at the scene. Cpl. Powell.
It was reported at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 31 a license plate was stolen off of a vehicle while it was parked on West Broadway. The incident is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
A man reported at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 his medication was stolen. No charges sought. Officer Burnes.
Officers were dispatched at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 31 to a home on Amy Street regarding a suicidal man who had a knife. The man reportedly refused to surrender the knife and a Taser was deployed in order to subdue him. The man suffered minor injuries and was taken to OMC for treatment. No charges. Detective Parrish.
Officers were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. Jan. 31 to a location on Hubert Redburn Drive regarding trespassing. A woman at the location had been told to leave but didn’t. She was allowed to gather her belongings. No charges at this time. Officer Burnes.
Officer Wes Stuart reported at 8:26 p.m. Jan. 31 he was dispatched to a location on Kentucky Avenue regarding three people who were being assaulted. A report was forwarded to prosecutors.
At 12:56 a.m. Feb. 1 a traffic stop was conducted on St. Louis Street, resulting in the seizure of suspected narcotics. Charges are pending drug lab results. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Officer Josh Wichowski reported at 2:24 a.m. Feb. 1 he responded to a home on North Howell Avenue regarding a domestic disturbance. A report was taken for documentation only and no crime was reported.
At 5 p.m. Feb. 1 officers investigated a report of property damage at a location on County Road 6070. Evidence was collected and a report filed. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
Officers responded at 5:47 p.m. Feb. 1 to a location on Newton Street regarding three people who had reportedly been knocking on doors asking for money to buy narcotics. The suspects were found in a home nearby and one was allegedly in possession of marijuana and released on a summons. Officer Justin Brown.
It was reported at 6:19 p.m. Feb. 1 there was an assault and a theft at a home on Cherry Street. The suspect is known to the victim. The investigation continues. Officer Stuart.
It was reported at 7:48 p.m. Feb. 1 officers were dispatched to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding threats. The victim reported another person threatened to assault them. The case is under investigation. Officer Burnes.
At 7:53 p.m. Feb. 1 officers responded to a location on Preacher Roe Boulevard regarding someone who reported they several items were stolen from them. Officer Burnes.
Officer Whitsell reported at 1:09 a.m. Feb. 2 there was an attempted burglary at Silvey’s Storage.
It was reported at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 a woman was in Ramey supermarket on Jan. 30 and left with $72.63 worth of merchandise without paying for it. The suspect was identified and a report forwarded to prosecutors. Officer Sean Barrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.