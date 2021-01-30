The Howell County Commission is set to meet at 10 a.m. Monday in regular session held in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
Scheduled at 11 a.m., representatives with Current Inc. will meet with commissioners.
The commission expects to approve an order regarding abatement and additions of tax assessments for December 2020, and will consider purchasing a piece of equipment.
Also on the agenda are review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of guests.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
