Hello Howell County!
The winter is continuing to be a wet one and with wet weather comes potholes, many, many potholes, but the road crews are continuing to patch them!
The associate commissioners said the crews have hauled a tremendous amount of limestone chat on the 1,000 miles of county nonpaved roads in 2019 and will continue in 2020. If your roads haven’t been chatted yet it will be done. Don’t give up! It is a continuing process.
The county has purchased an additional tract of land from the ODC (Ozark Development Corporation) Board in the Heritage Park at Pomona to expand the present location of the North Shed. Northern Commissioner Bill Lovelace stated, “With the purchase of this additional acreage it will give the north end Road and Bridge ability to expand.”
The commission finalized the 2020 budget recently. Once again the present budget is the largest in Howell County history, just under $15 million this year, with a large part of the growth in Road and Bridge along with the ever-growing law enforcement, judicial and prosecutor’s office. I hate to think about it but sometime in the near future Howell County jail facilities are going to have to be addressed. They are becoming aged and overpopulated. The county ended in a strong financial position despite all the growth.
Signups for the April election has come and gone. The ballots are set but signups for the for the county and state elections begin on Monday, Feb. 25, 2020, and runs through March 28, 2020.
Howell County Clerk Kelly Waggoner and her staff are busy getting ready for the March presidential preference primary on Tuesday, March 10 and then the April 7 election. Also this year the August primary election and then the November general election, which is a big election year and a busy, busy time for the Howell County Clerk’s Office.
Along with the elections come additional expenses in the primary and general elections. There will be upwards of 270 additional wages at each election and of these there are 240 election judges.
Along with the Howell County budget process, the commission has been approving several grant applications for the Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Office and the Juvenile Office. The Sheriff’s office applied for and received a free used armored vehicle to use in extreme emergency situations.
Don’t forget to fill out and return your 2020 assessment forms to the Howell County Assessor’s Office as soon as possible.
Associate Commissioners Billy Sexton and Bill Lovelace and have been busy attending and participating on all of our various boards we are on in the county. We will be attending our annual county commissioners meeting. While there we plan to attend many educational sessions and compare notes with other commissioners around the state. There is an opportunity to bring back new ideas to better Howell County. The Howell County prosecuting attorney recently attended some additional training and legislative meetings as well.
The Howell County Court House and the Howell County Office Building will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for Lincoln’s Birthday and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 for normal business hours. Then on Monday, Feb. 17, the offices will be closed for Presidents’ Day and reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, for business. The Howell County Commission will not be in session Thursday, Feb. 13, as commissioners will be attending their annual training meetings.
Remember the 2018 Plat books and CDs are still available at the low price of $35 and maps are available for $40.
Our doors are always open to you. The full commission is typically in session every Monday and Thursday. Come and see us, and remember Howell County is a great place to live and raise a family!
