ARREST
Hailey Ann Youngblood, 23, Birch Tree, was arrested and ticketed Friday on U.S. 60 on a charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Cory Denver Acklin, 43, Mtn. View, was ticketed Jan. 25 on charges of displaying or possessing plates owned by another, operating vehicle on highway without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle.
Tyler Prewett, 28, Winona, was ticketed Jan. 26 on a charge of stealing less than $150.
Michelle Kay McKee, 57, Summersville, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to obey a stop sign.
Taylor Marie Burton, 20, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Teresa Patterson, 40, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Joni L. Ray, 42, Archie, was ticketed Friday on a charge of having a dog at large.
INCIDENTS
Officers responded at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 26 on Deer Park Lane to a domestic assault. Charges are sought against man with a prior history of domestic violence.
Property damage was reported at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 27 at a business on West Second Street.
A stolen vehicle was reported at 5:51 p.m. Friday from a residence on Walnut Street.
A complaint of a stolen cell phone was reported at 9:38 p.m. Friday at Walmart.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Jan. 26 that there was a possible burglary at Taco Bell. Officer Lisa Noble responded and found no one and nothing out of the ordinary.
It was reported Jan. 26 a man called 911 and stated he needed something but couldn’t give 911 his location or any information. His cell phone pinged in the area of Walmart; Officer Noble responded, but did find anyone.
Officer Noble reported Jan. 27 a person called about a car alarm behind the apartments near North Marr and East Fifth streets. A man was found lying on the ground beside the car. He was taken to the hospital by Mercy EMS.
It was reported Jan. 27 Officer Timothy Gordon received a call about a careless and imprudent driver on U.S. 60. Before the officer was able to get to the location dispatch called back and said the driver was out of town and the call was canceled.
On Jan. 28, Officer Gordon returned a call to Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop G about an animal call the patrol had received. Troopers wanted to know if the officer had any information on the animal’s owner. Gordon was unable to give any information.
On Friday, Officer Noble responded to Bay Street for a man making threats. Upon arrival, she spoke to both parties. The man was trespassed from the property and advised to not return.
It was reported Friday that Officer Gordon responded to Malone’s Motel for a report of intoxicated people arguing and disturbing the other tenants. He with both parties and advised the intoxicated subject that he would write a citation if the disturbance continued. The person agreed to stop.
Officer Dawnesha Scott made a a well-being check Friday at a residence on County Road 3670. The person was fine.
A person called the police department to report a tenant on the floor of his apartment. Officer Scott and emergency medical personnel responded and assisted the man with a lift.
It was reported Saturday Officer Gordon responded to the West Plains Bank-Liberty Branch parking lot to check on a car which a caller had reported did not have tail lights. The officer checked the car and found both tail lights were illuminated.
It was reported Saturday Officer Noble took a complaint of harassment from a resident of Belmont Street against a neighbor.
It was reported Sunday Officer Trenton Roberts was dispatched to Belmont Street to do a well-being check.
On Sunday Officer Noble responded to an alarm at Walmart’s automotive department door. The building was secured.
On Sunday a person called to report a party and several vehicles at a residence on Belmont Street.
Officer Roberts was contacted Sunday by a man seeking information regarding serving an eviction notice. Information was given.
On Sunday, a woman called the police department to inquire whether the police were looking for her.
It was reported Sunday the Department of Family Services contacted the departments about calls DFS had received. Information that was known was passed to DFS.
It was reported Sunday a man called with information to add to his stolen vehicle report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.