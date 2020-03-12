Missouri nonprofit organizations considered to be at high risk of a terrorist attack have until March 20 to complete applications for a federal grant that would pay for physical security enhancements at their facilities. The grant application process opened March 2.
The Missouri Department of Public Safety, Office of Homeland Security, is seeking applications for the 2020 Fiscal Year Nonprofit Security Grant Program – State (NSGP-S) from eligible nonprofit organizations. The grant promotes emergency preparedness coordination and collaboration activities between public and private community representatives as well as state and local government agencies.
Churches, mosques and synagogues are among those eligible to apply for the competitive grants. The maximum grant award to an approved grantee is $100,000.
This is a rare opportunity for this federal grant that until recently had not been available outside of major metropolitan areas in the U.S. Allowable grant costs include planning, equipment, exercises, maintenance and sustainment, training, hiring, indirect costs, construction and renovation.
Grant funding is available for the state of Missouri excluding the St. Louis metropolitan area (St. Louis City and the Missouri counties of Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles and St. Louis). Nonprofit organizations located within St. Louis City and Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties are eligible to apply and compete for a similar grant that is not managed by the Department of Public Safety Homeland Security Grant Program.
For more information and to apply, nonprofit organizations that are described under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 (IRC) and exempt from tax under section 501(a) of such code can view a pre-recorded webinar with instructions on how to apply through the State of Missouri WebGrants System, available on the DPS website under Grant Applications and Forms, FY 2020 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) at dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/ohs/grantstraining.
Those considering applying for the grant can direct questions to Michelle Branson at 573-526-9014 or Joni McCarter at 573-526-9020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.