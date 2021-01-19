In the month of December, Howell County 911 received 2,270 calls for service, 80% of which were made from cell phones. Of the total number of calls, 2,014 were made to emergency service agencies.
Law enforcement calls totaled 1,033: Mtn. View Police received 304; Willow Springs, 297, West Plains, 206, Howell County Sheriff, 155; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 71.
Medical calls numbered 708 and were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 547; Willow Springs, 90; and Mtn. View, 71.
A total of 273 calls were made to fire, rescue and first responders: 64 to Howell Rural, 57 to West Plains, 34 to Mtn. View, 21 to Willow Springs, 18 to Pomona, 17 to Caulfield, 15 to Peace Valley-White Church, 12 to Eleven Point, 11 to Moody, seven to Brandsville, six to Pottersville, five to Pumpkin Center, and three to Bakersfield and Rover each. Lanton received no calls.
In all of 2020, Howell County 911 received 27,651 calls for service, 70.% of which were made from cell phones. Of the total number of calls, 2,3065 were made to emergency service agencies.
Law enforcement calls totaled 12,611: Mtn. View Police received 3,423; Willow Springs, 3,263, West Plains, 3,182, Howell County Sheriff, 1,686; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 1,057.
Medical calls numbered 7,173 and were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 5,308; Willow Springs, 1,046; and Mtn. View, 819.
A total of 2,973 calls were made to fire, rescue and first responders: 722 to West Plains, 663 to Howell Rural, 435 to Mtn. View, 237 to Willow Springs, 167 to Pomona, 148 to Caulfield, 125 to Peace Valley-White Church, 118 to Eleven Point, 94 to Pottersville, 91 to Moody, 54 to Pumpkin Center, 49 to Brandsville, 47 to Lanton, 16 to Bakersfield and seven to Rover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.