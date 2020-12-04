ARREST
Nathaniel Cash, 26, Mtn. View, was arrested Nov. 25 on U.S. 60 on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Officer Timothy Gordon.
TICKETS
Laura Lynn Scott, 31, Mtn. View, was ticketed Nov. 24 on a charge of failure to obey a stop sign.
Jacob McCormick, 25, Mtn. View, was ticketed Nov. 25 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Johnathan Roy Valbert, 24, Moody, was ticketed Nov. 25 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Danelle Leanne Henry, 31, West Plains, was ticketed Nov. 25 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Caroline Aguirre, 39, Mtn. View, was ticketed Nov. 26 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Richard Daniels Saffell, 70, Mtn. View, was ticketed Nov. 26 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Lisa Denise Foster, 41, Mtn. View, was ticketed Nov. 27 on a charge of failure to obey stop sign.
INCIDENT
At 7:43 p.m. Nov. 27 it was reported a person fraudulently used a credit device at the Liberty Branch of the West Plains Bank.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Nov. 24 a woman fell at a home on Washington Street and emergency medical personnel asked for police assistance as she was confused and had believed items were missing from her home. Officers provided the woman with a complaint form.
It was reported Nov. 24 an older man fell at a home on David Drive and was bleeding from the back of the head. Officers arrived and assisted emergency medical personnel. The man was transported to the hospital.
It was reported Nov. 25 an officer assisted emergency medical services and first responders at a residence on Ridgeway Drive.
It was reported Nov. 26 an officer spoke with a woman requesting information about a vehicle that was towed the night before. Information was given.
It was reported Nov. 27 a man visited the department to report littering in front of mailboxes.
It was reported Nov. 27 a man visited the police department to someone dumping trash near his property.
It was reported Nov. 27 a caller requested information about obtaining police reports. Information was given.
It was reported Nov. 27 a man visited the police department to ask if officers knew where a woman was. Officers advised that they did not know.
It was reported Nov. 27 a motorist dropped off a report form.
