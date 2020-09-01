Work continues today on Highway 76 in Douglas County, where Missouri Department of Transportation Crews are repairing the bridge over Clifty Creek.
Weather permitting, the highway will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction and crews will work from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the bridge between Highway 96 and Count Road 76-149.
Starting Sept. 9, contractor crews will reduce a part of J Highway in Ozark County to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction to overlay the road. Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends as necessary, between Sept. 9 and 22, between U.S. 160 and the Arkansas state line, as weather permits.
As construction is underway, flaggers will be present and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.
Both work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For more information, please call Resident Engineer Audie Pulliam 417-469-2589, the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.