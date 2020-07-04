In the month of June, Howell County 911 received 2,148calls for service, 70% of which were made from cell phones. Of the total number of calls, 1,788 were made to emergency service agencies.
Law enforcement calls totaled 1,101: Mtn. View Police received 298; West Plains Police, 292; Willow Springs Police, 249; Howell County Sheriff, 154; and Missouri State Highway Patrol, 154.
Medical calls numbered 465 and were made to South Howell County Ambulance, 336; Willow Springs, 66; and Mtn. View, 63
Two-hundred-twenty-two callswere made to fire, rescue and first responders: 58 were made to West Plains, 50 to Howell Rurall, 31 to Mtn. View, 18 to Willow Springs, 12 to Peace Valley-White Church, 10 to Caulfield, nine each to Lanton and Pomona, eight to Eleven Point, six to Pottersville, four each to Brandsville and Moody, and three to Pumpkin Center. No calls were made to Bakersfield or Rover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.