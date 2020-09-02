INCIDENTS
At 12:23 p.m. Aug. 18, it was reported a meter worth more than $750 was stolen while the reporting party was working in the area of First Street. The incident is under investigation. Officer Brent McKemie.
At 8:02 p.m. Aug. 18 officers were dispatched to Ridge Crest Motel regarding a disturbance in the courtyard. It was determined the disturbance started because a man allegedly struck an animal in the head multiple times. The suspect was later located and charges of animal abuse have been forwarded to the Howell County Prosecutor’s Office. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Sgt. Kyle Parrish reported at 8:39 p.m. Aug. 18 he conducted a traffic stop on County Road 8240 at Bratton Avenue and found suspected controlled substances in the possession of the driver. The substances were seized and sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for analysis and the incident is under investigation.
Officers were dispatched at 10:35 p.m. Aug. 18 to the Ridge Crest Motel to investigate an alleged assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Due to conflicting witness statements and the victim’s inability to identify the assailant, the case is closed. Officer Whitsell.
At 7:10 a.m. Aug. 19, officer McKemie reported he responded to Washington Avenue regarding the theft of postage stamps.
At 8:18 a.m. Aug. 19, it was reported a vehicle was stolen from a home on the 900 block of Preacher Roe Boulevard. Officer McKemie.
At 9:44 a.m. Aug. 19, the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department contacted the West Plains Police Department regarding stolen property that was sold at a West Plains pawn shop. A suspect was identified and charges are sought in Ozark County. Detective Bryan Brauer.
It was reported at 12:42 p.m. Aug. 19 two men entered a department store at Southern Hills Center, put new shoes on, then ran out of the store and left the area in a vehicle. The incident is under investigation. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
At 1:43 p.m. Aug. 19, the Van Buren Police Department requested assistance with the extraction of digital forensic evidence from two cellular devices linked to an active investigation within their jurisdiction. A forensics report will be provided to the case agent. Detective Joe Neuschwander.
At 2:35 p.m. Aug. 19, officers were dispatched to a home on South Curry Street to investigate an alleged burglary. It was discovered the person living there had been hallucinating and showed signs of mental illness. The patient was taken to OMC for evaluation. Officer Colter Reid.
A woman reported at 5:37 p.m. Aug. 19 her ex-husband had been stalking her the past couple of weeks. A report will be forwarded to prosecutors for review. Officer Amanda Ohlau.
Officers were dispatched at 7:18 p.m. Aug. 19 to the area of Walnut Street and Grove Street regarding a domestic disturbance. The reporting party stated the altercation was physical. On arrival, both of the involved parties stated the incident was verbal only. No charges are pending and a report was completed for documentation purposes. Officer Reid.
At 10:33 a.m. Aug. 20 Officer McKemie reported he responded to Crestwood Circle regarding lost or stolen medication. The case is under investigation.
At 12:41 p.m. Aug. 20 the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control requested that digital forensic extractions be conducted on three cellular devices as part of an ongoing investigation. When the extractions are complete, the devices and reports will be provided to the case agents. Detective Neuschwander.
Officer McKemie reported at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 20 he responded to West Broadway regarding an assault between two men. It was determined one man grabbed the other one, placed him on the ground and then placed his knee on the other man’s neck. A ticket was issued.
Officers were dispatched at 3:39 p.m. Aug. 20 to a home on Kay Drive regarding property damage. It was discovered the home had been damaged at some time over the past several weeks. No suspects have been identified and the incident is under investigation. Officer Paul Bradshaw.
A man reported at 4:36 p.m. Aug. 20 he was at Walmart at about 8 p.m. the night before, and when he paid at the self checkout he requested $100 cash back, but forgot to get it before he left the store. The money was removed before he could return to get it. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
At 4:41 p.m. Aug. 20 officers with the St. Helens, Ore., Police Department requested assistance with the identification of a deceased person within their jurisdiction. The investigation is ongoing. Detective Neuschwander.
At 11:22 a.m. Aug. 21 officers were dispatched to Ramey supermarket regarding an incident that happened about four hours prior, in which a man left the business without paying for a bottle of alcohol. The suspect was identified and a complaint will be forwarded to municipal court. Officer Brad Jones.
Cpl. Josh Wichowski reported at 3:07 p.m. Aug. 21 he responded to the 900 block of Washington Avenue and took a report of burglary.
