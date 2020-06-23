APPRECIATION FOR A GOOD SYSTEM
A common misconception is that the Missouri General Assembly is in session throughout the whole calendar year, just as Congress stays in session the entire year. The fact of the matter is that the Missouri Legislative Session begins in early January and ends in May, with a veto session in September, and the occasional special session from time to time.
The label I have always heard since being at the Capitol is the term "citizen-legislature," whereas we have a season to prudently and properly budget and govern with your authority, and then there is a time for us legislators to return back home — to work hard, pay our taxes, raise our families, attend night school and go to our home stores, squares and schools to further relate and engage with our taxpaying employers who do the very same thing, every day.
As I was discussing with one of my colleagues about the end of session, he shared with me this nugget of truth that is trustworthy: "All a good lawmaker needs to know are three things: the Constitution, a balanced budget and the way home."
I appreciate the Founders' formula in our legislative system — to go home, to be fellow taxpayers and contributors to our communities, to receive good, sound reasoning and to get away from the Capitol's environment. This constitutional mechanism counteracts the "career politician" mentality.
Simply put, it grounds us lawmakers and makes us real; we experience how real government affects real people. As Truman had said, "[The Capital] is a very easy city for you to forget where you came from and why you got there in the first place."
Many thanks for all your phone calls, emails, letters and visits discussing the direction for the great state of Missouri.
"No man's life, liberty, or property is safe while the legislature is in session." — Mark Twain
