Missouri Department of Economic Development staff have begun telework out of an abundance of caution to slow the spread of COVID-19, and the department will now accept all applications digitally, officials recently announced to business and community leaders across the state.
Each program’s webpage has details about the new process, including login credentials, so patrons can access the secure file transfer system. This will allow the user to submit documents securely that are too large to send by email. To find a program use the DED's online program lookup tool, ded.mo.gov/program-lookup.
For programs that require a wet signature, raised seals or other physical documentation, a contingent approval will be granted and further verification provided at a later date.
Once applications are received, applicants will be sent a confirmation and further instructions from the relevant program team.
For questions or concerns about the new process, patrons should contact their program’s administrator.
