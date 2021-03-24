Gov. Mike Parson recently announced a special cycle of the Department of Economic Development’s Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) and Youth Opportunities Program (YOP), making $21.8 million available to assist nonprofit organizations and other entities providing services to at-risk youth.
“Missouri nonprofits have been a lifeline for many Missourians throughout the COVID-19 crisis, providing critical services during times of uncertainty,” Parson said. “This program will help ensure that these organizations can continue providing Missouri’s at risk-youth with the support and resources they need throughout the recovery process.”
COVID-19 has had a massive impact on mental health for all citizens, including children, the governor’s office notes, adding that anxiety, stress and other negative conditions have been on the rise, and the targeted organizations provide resources and services that help children deal with these issues.
Up to $8 million of NAP tax credits and $6 million of YOP tax credits will be reserved for nonprofit organizations and other entities providing critical services to at-risk youth.
Additional NAP and YOP credits are available for nonprofits addressing other pressing community needs with priority for job training programs and services directly resulting in crime prevention. Nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, Missouri businesses, local governments and schools are all eligible entities for this program.
“Community organizations have played a huge role in supporting hard working Missouri families throughout the pandemic,” said Missouri Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon. “We’re proud to be able to use these funds to bolster these great organizations.”
NAP and YOP are contribution tax credit programs. Approved applicants are awarded state tax credits to help attract eligible donors to fund an approved community development or youth opportunity project. Organizations approved for tax credits engage in fundraising activities and offer tax credits as an incentive to donate, raising the dollars necessary to complete the proposed project and address a critical community need.
The application cycle for the NAP/YOP Special Cycle will be held from March 31 to April 22. There will be an application workshop at 2 p.m. April 1 to answer applicant questions and help fill out required documentation. To register, go to www.eventbrite.com and search for “Special Cycle NAP/YOP Application Workshop.”
To learn more about the NAP/YOP Special Cycle, visit ded2.mo.gov/nap-yop-special-cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.