First responders with the West Plains Fire Department answered a call to respond to a traffic crash shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday at Ramseur Road and Jan Howard Expressway/U.S. 63 bypass.
At 1:48 p.m. the fire department was dispatched that intersection for a two-vehicle crash with injuries, officials reported. Upon arrival, firefighters from Station 1 began directing traffic and helped load a patient into an ambulance.
Firefighters then reportedly cleaned debris from the road and continued diverting traffic until Hughes Towing removed a vehicle from the scene. The scene was cleared at 2:11 p.m., according to the report.
(0) comments
