CALLS FOR SERVICE
At 1:56 p.m. Jan. 13 Michael Jordan reported his vehicle had been stolen from the airport.
At 8:02 p.m. Jan. 13 a complaint was made for violation of an order of protection for an adult.
At 8:56 p.m. Jan. 13 an incident of theft from a business on Sharp Street was reported.
At 11:30 p.m. Jan. 16 an assault was reported at a home on North Maple Street.
At 7:54 p.m. Jan. 19 there was a report of license plates stolen from a home on Delp Road.
INCIDENTS
On Jan. 10 an employee of the Howell County News called with questions, some of which were answered by an officer and the rest referred to the police chief. Officer Travis Wilbanks.
On Jan. 10 a man called reporting he and his girlfriend had been in a fight and she had told him he was no longer allowed at their home. He requested that an officer come with him to go to the location and retrieve his personal property. He was advised the police department does not do standbys in civil matters but an officer met him at the location to attempt to speak with the girlfriend and get his property back. The woman was not at the home and the man said he would try again later. Officer Wilbanks.
Officers were dispatched on Jan. 10 to a home on Delp Road in reference to a 911 hangup. The residents stated neither one of them had called 911, but one of them was hard of hearing and made several calls that day, and possibly accidentally called 911 by mistake. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 10 a woman called to report someone had looked through items kept in her vehicle, possibly around 4:30 a.m. when she heard a door shut, first thinking it was her neighbors. Nothing was reported missing, but extra patrol near the location, on Washington Street, was requested. Officer Wilbanks and Officer Greg Abney.
On Jan. 10 a person requested assistance getting fingerprinted as a job requirement. Officers assisted the man with the process. Officer Wilbanks.
On Jan. 16 officers were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 60 and Y Highway for a two-vehicle collision. An accident report was filed. Officer Trenton Roberts.
On Jan. 17 an individual requested information regarding an accident that had happened the night before. An officer that assisted in working the accident contacted the individual. Officer Travis Wilbanks.
On Jan. 18 Officer Wilbanks responded to U.S. 60 near Taco Bell in reference to a pickup truck blocking the eastbound lane of traffic. The vehicle was not located.
