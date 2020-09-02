ARREST
Candice Marie Dickman, Willow Springs, was arrested and ticketed at 9:29 p.m. Aug. 22 on Sunshine Avenue on charges of driving while suspended or revoked, and driving an ATV on the highway with no rear lights. Officer Benaiah Bishop.
TICKETS
Marvin L. Elliott, Macomb, was ticketed at 9:25 a.m. Aug. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Jim Hedlesten.
Steven D. Leake, Memphis, Tenn., was ticketed at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 20 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Robert Paul Adelsberger, Peace Valley, was ticketed at 9:37 a.m. Aug. 21 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Gregory L. Williams, Montour, Iowa, was ticketed at 11:20 a.m. Aug. 21 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Danielle Marie Mullins, Pomona, was ticketed at 1:59 p.m. Aug. 22 on East Main Street on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Austin Robert Briscoe, Ava, was ticketed at 4:03 p.m. Aug. 22 on Z Highway on a charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Officer Bishop.
Aleisha Keyann Dooley, Stafford, was ticketed at 6:56 p.m. Aug. 22 on a charge of failure to register a vehicle. Officer Bishop.
Brooke A. Gatewood, Memphis, Tenn., was ticketed at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
David E. Alexander, Kevil, Ky., was ticketed at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23 on U.S. 60 on a charge of speeding. Officer Hedlesten.
Chyanne M. White, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 4:58 p.m. Aug. 23 on Harris Avenue and Fourth Street on a charge of speeding. Sgt. Michael Huffman.
Stephen L. Shoup, Willow Springs, was ticketed at 8 p.m. Aug. 26 on West Main Street on a charge of not having a valid license. Assistant Chief Wes Ellison.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
A domestic disturbance between a boy and his mother was reported at 8:49 p.m. Aug. 20 at the 76 Apartments. An officer arrived on scene and both parties calmed down.
At 9:52 Aug. 20 a man requested extra patrols because of a person driving by his place who did not have a valid license. An officer advised the man they would do extra patrols.
It was reported at 12:41 a.m. Aug. 21 a man who was walking around with a sword sheath flagged down an officer in front of Ferguson Drug store, and reported that someone earlier was banging on his windows and attacking his dogs. The man said he had filed a report earlier and was out looking for the subject. The officer advised the man to return home and that he would call for extra patrols of the area.
It was reported at 6:21 p.m. Aug. 21 a globe fell off a street lamp in front of the Star Theatre.
It was reported at 10:20 p.m. Aug. 21 a suspicious white truck pulling a cargo trailer stopped two times at Casey’s but made no transactions. An officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle, who said he worked for U.S. Cellular and was swapping equipment for a tower job in town.
It was reported at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 22 an intoxicated woman was screaming at her neighbors. The officer spoke with the woman and advised her to go to bed or she would be ticketed.
It was reported at 8:21 p.m. Aug. 22 an elderly woman reported that her neighbor was stealing from her on a daily basis and requested extra patrols.
A large fire was reported at 9:53 p.m. Aug. 22 on Spencer Lane. An officer was unable to locate it.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:16 a.m. Aug. 23 to be sitting in a white van in a lot with dark windows. The only white van in the lot belonged to an employee, officers learned.
It was reported at 10:25 a.m. Aug. 23 a well-being check was requested on an elderly woman reportedly wandering around, saying that she is looking for somewhere to live. An officer was unable to locate the woman.
At 1:15 p.m. Aug. 23, police were requested to trespass a woman from Dollar General. An officer spoke with the woman and advised her to leave, which she did.
A fire causing noxious odors was reported at 5:23 p.m. Aug. 23. An officer spoke with a person who was burning unwanted items and advised them to stop.
It was reported at 8:53 p.m. Aug. 23 an officer assisted medics with a person who fell at Love’s Truck Stop.
It was reported at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 24 a man flagged down an officer asking if he had the number for the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter. He explained that his dogs kept getting attacked and he didn’t know what to do. The man was advised to file a police report.
It was reported at 11:29 a.m. Aug. 25 an officer assisted Willow Springs Ambulance personnel at Love’s with a truck driver who was experiencing back pains and blood pressure issues.
It was reported at 1 a.m. Aug. 26 that animal control spoke to a man who was dealing with too many chickens and dogs on his property.
It was reported at 9 a.m. Aug. 26 animal control received a report of two pit bulls tied to a tree that had been left there all night. The officer spoke with a woman who said she didn’t know how the dogs had come to be tied to the tree. The apartment manager was contacted and he said the woman was not allowed to have dogs and she was supposed to get rid of them.
It was reported at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 27 an officer assisted a motorist attempting to push a grey minivan out of the way after it stalled in the Snappy Mart parking lot. A Snappy Mart attendee was notified that the vehicle would remain overnight.
It was reported at 2:20 a.m. Aug. 27 an officer received reports from a woman who said she saw suspicious activity outside her apartment and shadows pass in front of her windows. An officer searched the area but could not find anyone or any evidence that anyone had been there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.