This week is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, an annual event to honor thousands of men and women across the U.S. who respond to emergency calls for assistance, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving, pre-arrival instructions to citizens, says Missouri State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Eric T. Olson.
Patrol employees enthusiastically join in recognizing the dedication of patrol communications personnel and other public safety communications professionals in the state.
According to Olson, these professionals are to be commended for tireless efforts to support field responders and provide critical services within the state of Missouri.
“The patrol’s communications personnel are professional, resourceful and compassionate,” said Col. Olson. “They are living examples of our agency’s core values and an important part of the patrol’s tradition of excellence."
Communications professionals are the first contact for Missouri's residents and visitors who need routine or emergency services. In addition, they operate the patrol's crucial radio communications network for troopers, commercial vehicle enforcement and specialist operations responding to emergencies.
During natural disasters or other catastrophic events, these same communications personnel are part of the statewide communications network necessary for effective emergency operations.
In 1937, the Missouri Legislature approved plans to create the Missouri State Highway Patrol's various troop locations and radio stations around the state. It further approved the hire of sufficient radio personnel to staff these stations. Fifteen radio personnel were ready to provide communications by the time the buildings were built.
Today, the patrol’s 147 communications operators and telecommunicators ensure the business lines, highway emergency phone numbers, and radio systems are covered 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the nine troop locations.
“Public safety communications personnel are an integral part of every law enforcement agency,” said Col. Olson. “Please join me in taking the time to say, ‘Thank you for your service,’ to Missouri’s law enforcement communicators.”
