Thomas Leelon Sasser, 18, Thayer, and Ciera Dawn Henry, 18, Thayer, Sept. 21 in Thayer. Officiated by Michael D. Stone.
Freeman L. Miller, 20, West Plains, and Sharon A. Mullett, 23, West Plains, Oct. 17 in West Plains. Officiated by Benn Coblentz.
Jacob Myers Eric Martin, 24, West Plains, and Ellen Rose Hones, 23, West Plains, Oct. 19 in Pomona. Officiated by Ruth Cooke.
Jeffery Neal Rogers, 53, Conocho, Ariz., and Tamra Jo Koch, 55, West Plains, Oct. 19 in West Plains. Officiated by Terry Lunyou.
Tyler Lee Kalub Bales, 27, Bakersfield, and Taressa Anne Morgan, 26, Gassville, Ark., Oct. 19 in West Plains. Officiated by Mark B. Collins.
Brock Lamb Kimbrough, 23, Peace Valley, and Shyanne Evelyn Rigel, 22, Peace Valley, Oct. 19 in Peace Valley. Officiated by James Kimbrough.
Danielle Behtany Ferguson, 32, West Plains, and Ashley Nicole Rutherford, 27, West Plains, Oct. 24 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
Dylon James Powell, 19, West Plains, and Brianna Nichole Bates, 17, West Plains, Oct. 25 in West Plains. Officiated by R. David Ray.
