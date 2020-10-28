ARRESTS
Jordan Charles Blake, 32, Summersville, was arrested and ticketed Thursday on East Fifth Street on a charge of driving while revoked and suspended. Cpl. Trenton Roberts.
Joshua P. Carnes, 23, Summersville, was arrested and ticketed Saturday on West Second Street on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and failure to show proof of insurance. Officer Gregory Abney.
TICKETS
Raymond James Fiske, 19, Summersville, was ticketed Oct. 20 on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance.
Bobby Ray Pankey, 27, West Plains, was ticketed Thursday on a charge of promoting or participating in combative fighting.
Lilbern D. Tabor, 41, West Plains, was ticketed Thursday on a charge of promoting or participating in combative fighting.
Keely Layne Grimm, 34, Gardner, Kan., was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to obey a stop sign.
Kendra Smith, 17, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Valerie Renee Gilbert, 51, Mtn. View, was ticketed Friday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
Sydney L. Bandy, 21, Belton, was ticketed Saturday on a charge of speeding.
Shaakir K. Steward, 30, Mtn. View, was ticketed Sunday on a charge of failure to register a vehicle.
INCIDENTS
On Oct. 16, it was reported a woman came into the Liberty Middle School and caused school officials to implement a lockdown. The woman was removed by law enforcement.
At 10:52 a.m. Oct. 21, at theft valued at less than $150 from Vine Street was reported.
At 2:32 p.m. Oct. 21, a theft of batteries from Walmart was reported.
At 7:47 a.m. Sunday, an investigation of a death at East Third Street was reported. The death was ruled not to be a homicide.
CALLS FOR SERVICE
It was reported Oct. 19 an officer responded to a residence on East Fourth Street for a report of an animal which crawled into a bathroom through a hole in the roof. The officer found it to be a squirrel, caught it and returned it to the great outdoors where it belonged.
It was reported Oct. 19 a woman called about someone knocking on her door. A young man in the area was trying to find someone to help him jump start his car. A neighbor agreed to help.
It was reported Oct. 20 an officer responded to the Signal Gas Station for a pregnant woman possibly going into labor. An ambulance arrived and took her to Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains.
It was reported Oct. 20 an officer responded to East James Street where a person wanted to be taken to the hospital. When emergency medical services arrived, the person had a change of mind and EMS left.
It was reported Thursday an officer was dispatched to Elm and Fifth streets for a report of three people arguing in the street. The officer spoke with the people and they left without incident.
It was reported Thursday an officer was advised of a semitruck on W Highway with its load coming loose. The officer was unable to find the truck.
It was reported Thursday a woman visited the police department to ask for an update on an incident reported last week.
It was reported Thursday an officer was dispatched to the scene of a car crash. Photos and statements were taken.
It was reported Thursday an officer was dispatched to U.S. 60 after a semitruck was reported to be swerving. The officer located the truck and found it was not swerving.
It was reported Thursday an officer assisted EMS personnel at the senior apartments.
It was reported Thursday a man visited the police department to turn in witness statements for an incident that occurred earlier that morning.
It was reported Thursday an officer was dispatched to West Plains Bank-Liberty Branch for an ATM alarm. The ATM appeared to be secure and no one was in the area.
It was reported Thursday a person called to advise their daughter’s red Ford Mustang broke down at Wayside Park and it would be moved the next morning.
On Thursday, a caller from Illinois advised a man would show up at the department for a custody exchange. The man showed up and the exchange took place.
It was reported Friday lights were on in the box office at the football field. An officer spoke with the coach upon arrival. Nothing unusual found.
It was reported Friday a caller reported a shirtless man on Washington Street who was screaming. An officer responded and could not find the man.
On Friday, a caller reported a man on East First Street who was banging on apartment doors, threatening to shoot people. Officers found the man on the steps of an apartment, intoxicated. He was taken into custody on outstanding warrants.
It was reported Friday a caller was trying to call for EMS but was disconnected. An officer spoke with the person and EMS arrived and transported the caller to the hospital.
It was reported Saturday an officer was dispatched to East Seventh Street for an animal complaint. The officer spoke to the animal’s owner and gave a verbal warning.
It was reported Saturday an officer was dispatched to Signal gas station for a report of a vehicle damaged when rock from another vehicle hit its windshield. No report was taken.
It was reported Saturday an officer was dispatched to West Third Street for a report of a dog getting into trash. The animal control officer was called and the dog was returned to its owner.
It was reported Saturday an officer was dispatched to Vonallmen Street for a 7-month old child possibly choking. The officer arrived to find the child was fine and appeared to be healthy.
It was reported Sunday a man called wanting to know if his ex-girlfriend had visited the police department to file a report about him hurting her arm.
It was reported Sunday an officer responded to a panic alarm on West Second Street. An employee had set it off accidentally.
It was reported Sunday an officer was dispatched to Hazel Street to speak to a man who wanted to discuss getting another person to pay for a dog that was hurt months earlier. The man advised that the person had paid some, but was defaulting on the rest. The officer advised the man it was a civil matter and to take it to small claims court.
On Sunday, a woman called to report a kitten had been left at her home. She was given contact information for the animal shelter.
It was reported Sunday a man visited the department to reclaim property.
It was reported Sunday a man called with questions regarding an incident. The man was advised to come in and fill out a statement.
