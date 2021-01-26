ARRESTS
Brandon Eugene Collins, 47, was arrested Jan. 11 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Billy Waymon Pectol, 40, was arrested Jan. 12 on charges of failure to display a current state license plate, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, improper lighting, driving without a license and trespassing. He was released on $6,000 bail. Cpl. Shannon Sisney.
Terry Michael Doolittle, 29, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of failure to appear and released on $1,400 bail. Detention Officer Tessa Jens.
Daniel Steven Keller, 50, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of failure to appear and released on $700 bail. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Clayton Boyd Schafer, 32, was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of failure to appear and released on $2,560 bail. Officer Whitsell.
Chasytee Lynn Case, 35, was arrested Jan. 20 on charges of failure to appear and is held on $1,200 bail. Officer Whitley Clark.
Christopher Dean Richardson, 31, was arrested Jan. 22 on a charge of stealing and is held on $800 bail. Cpl. Ivie Powell.
Charles Dallas Smith, 26, was arrested Jan. 23 on a charge of second-degree assault and is held without bail. Cpl. Stephens.
INCIDENTS
At 1:55 a.m. Jan. 11 Officer Clark reported she responded to a home on Maple Street to investigate an alleged domestic assault. The case is considered closed and there are no charges at this time.
A woman reported at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 11 her vehicle was vandalized. The incident is under investigation. Officer John Murrell.
Cpl. Powell responded at 10:12 a.m. Jan. 11 to a home on Aid Avenue regarding a person found dead. It was determined the man died the night before and the county coroner was called to the scene. No further investigation is sought.
Officers responded at 1:09 p.m. Jan. 11 to 10 Box on Kentucky Avenue regarding a request for an ambulance and law enforcement. A woman there became combative and was detained and taken for medical treatment. No charges at this time. Officer Brad Jones.
At 3:14 p.m. Jan. 11 property damage was reported at a home on Washington Avenue. The incident is under investigation. Officer Whitsell.
At 4:47 p.m. Jan. 11 the police department was contacted by the sheriff's department regarding a youth who had been reported as missing or a runaway and was seen at Sonic. The youth was located and taken into custody before being turned over to state custody. Officer Whitsell.
Officer Brent McKemie reported at 5:16 p.m. Jan. 11 he conducted a traffic stop on Porter Wagoner Boulevard and a passenger in the vehicle was found to have an active Texas County warrant, arrested, and transported to the sheriff's department. The driver was issued a warning for failure to display license plates.
At 5:39 p.m. Jan. 11 Officer McKemie responded to a two-vehicle collision on Porter Wagoner Boulevard. One of the involved vehicles left the scene after rear-ending another vehicle. The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.