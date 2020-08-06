CALLS FOR SERVICE
On July 17, an officer assisted with a medical call on East James Street.
On July 17, an officer recovered a vehicle that the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office had reported as stolen.
On July 18, an officer responded to a residence on Delp Road about a complaint of yelling and screaming. Officer spoke with a resident who said there were no problems.
On July 18, an officer responded to a scene and assisted with escorting a patient back to a nursing home.
On July 19, an officer responded to a report of a reckless driver.
On July 19, the Springfield Police Department contacted the Mtn. View Police Department about a potentially suicidal person in the Mtn. View area.
On July 19, an officer responded to a report of two children playing with a gun in a park.
On July 19, a man called the department inquiring about a warrant. The man did not have a warrant.
On July 22, an officer arrived at Third Street to assist with a child who was choking. The child was fine upon arrival.
On July 22, a peace disturbance was reported on East Fifth Street. The officer arrived on scene to find the disturbance concerned child custody. The issue was resolved and both parties cleared the scene.
On July 22, an officer responded to a scene of an intoxicated person in Veterans Park.
On July 22, it was reported there was a noninjury motor vehicle accident on Airport Road.
On July 22, it was reported there was a suspicious vehicle on U.S. 60. The offficer drove around and could not find the vehicle.
On July 22, an officer responded to a call concerning a dog.
On July 22, an officer performed a well-being check on North Ash Street.
On July 23, it was reported an officer conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 60 and arrested a person on a charge of driving while under the influence.
On July 23, it was reported there was a theft in progress at Walmart. The responding officer arrested a man on an outstanding warrant.
On July 23, an officer responded to West First Street and removed animals from a person’s property.
On July 23, a man came into the department to pay bond on an outstanding warrant.
On July 23, a call came in from the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash. The vehicle was not located.
On July 23, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance on Missouri Street.
On July 23, an officer was dispatched to the junction of U.S. 60 and Y Highway for a stalled vehicle.
On July 23, an officer assisted an another agency concerning a court date.
On July 24, a woman called the department about a protection order violation.
On July 24, the Shannon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on a Mtn. View warrant. Custody was transferred to Mtn. View police.
On July 24, a park ranger called to request permission to use the department for an interview.
On July 24, an officer was advised that a woman with an active warrant walking down Marr Street. The woman was not found.
On July 26, a caller reported a suspicious person running across the golf course. An officer could not find the person.
On July 26, an officer noticed an open door on a golf cart shed. A person called the department to report seeing flashlights at the course, but was advised it was officers doing a search.
On July 29, an officer made a traffic stop.
On July 29, an officer responded to East Third Street about bags of items abandoned in a person’s yard.
On July 29, a man called the department to report a phone number he doesn’t recognize keeps calling him.
On July 30, an officer performed a well-being check on West Fourth Street. No further action was required.
On July 30, an officer responded to a downed power pole. The fire department advised it had the situation under control but needed help with traffic flow.
On July 30, an officer performed a well-being check at the Valley Apartments.
On Saturday, an officer was contacted by a man about text messages he was receiving.
On Sunday a man came into the department to ask about property seized during an arrest.
On Sunday it was reported that there was a disturbance at the Valley View Apartments.
