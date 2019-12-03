Heavy fire damage to a home was reported as the result of a flue fire Sunday night in West Plains.
West Plains Fire Department officials reported firefighters responded at 6:34 p.m. to a home on West Second Street The occupants of the home were evacuating and firefighters extinguished the flames before conducting an overhaul.
The fire was contained at about 8:07 p.m.; firefighters remained on scene until about 9:30 p.m.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the residents due to fire damage to the majority of the home, plus extensive smoke and water damage, officials reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.