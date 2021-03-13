A West Plains man suffered serious injuries in a crash at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 17, 7 miles north of Summersville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cpl. J.R. Sellars with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported James C. Borkus, 65, was southbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado that traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
The report shows Borkus, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Mercy Ambulance to Phelps Health Medical Group in Rolla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.