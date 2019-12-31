Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to make good decisions regarding New Year’s celebrations. A traffic crash or jail cell would be an unfortunate way to begin 2020.
During last year’s 102-hour New Year’s holiday counting period, 11 people died and 447 people were injured in 1,301 traffic crashes. Thus, a person was killed or injured every 13.4 minutes during that time frame.
Many Missourians will plan special events to welcome 2020. A successful event includes planning, and the most important details should focus on the safety of every guest, said Olson. While driving to a New Year’s celebration, remember to buckle up and make sure all passengers do the same.
“Remember that you are transporting special cargo, so pay attention and obey all traffic laws,” he said.
Be a courteous driver: When in doubt, yield the right-of-way. Be sure to use the turn signal to communicate intentions to turn. The posted speed limit reflects the roadway's classification and is not a suggestion. There’s no reason to speed — the party starts after guests arrive safely. Driving is a responsibility all should take seriously.
The 2020 New Year’s 30-hour holiday counting period begins at 6 p.m. today and ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Olson reminds the public that if plans include alcohol, nothing ruins a party like a DWI arrest or a drinking-related traffic crash on the way home. The person driving should be the designated driver. Otherwise, revelers should make sure their group has one before arriving to the party.
The road is no place for a driver who has been drinking, said Olsen. A driver who has been drinking and causes a traffic crash might start the New Year off by being arrested and facing legal fees medical bills and perhaps jail time. That driver could lose his or her license license and will have to face family and friends.
“If you kill or injure someone, you’ll pay the price for the rest of your life. No one wants to begin 2020 in jail,” said Olson. “Be smart! Designate a sober driver, utilize a ride share service or taxi.”
Before traveling, check road conditions by calling 888-275-6636. Allow extra time during inclement weather or consider staying home. Remember: Missouri law states if using your windshield wipers, headlights must be turned on.
