ARRESTS
Billy Waymon Pectol, 39, West Plains, was arrested at 5:08 a.m. Nov. 27 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing motor fuel. Officer Josh Wichowski.
Zeth Logan Gonzalez, 25, West Plains, was arrested at 8:56 a.m. Nov. 27 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of detaining library material. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was the arresting agency.
Crystal Marie Floyd, 36, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Nov. 27 on charges of failure to appear on charges of trespassing and failure to obey the lawful orders of a police officer. Officer Ivie Powell.
James Thomas Asbury, 21, Caulfield, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Nov. 28 on a charge of driving while intoxicated and ticketed on a charge of failure to drive with care. Officer Nate Bean.
Mason Keith Allison, 26, West Plains, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 28 on a warrant. Officer Tatum Whitsell.
Melissa Ann Church, 35, West Plains, was arrested at 8:58 p.m. Nov. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Conner Burnes.
Marinda Renee Kaiser, 32, Bakersfield, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. Nov. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of detaining library materials. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
Samantha June Wheeler, 27, West Plains, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Nov. 28 on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of stealing. Officer Bean.
Samantha Rae Burlin, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Friday on a charge of failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended. Cpl. Brandon Stephens.
Franklin Joe Stark, 55, West Plains, was arrested at 2:51 a.m. Saturday on a charge of third-degree domestic assault. Officer Wes Stuart.
Trevor Lyons Ogden, 37, West Plains, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to appear on charges of driving while suspended and failure to provide proof of insurance. Officer Burnes.
Dillon Leedale Stokes, 22, West Plains, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. Officer Whitsell.
Rodney Wayne Evans, 46, Caulfield, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. The Howell County Sheriff’s Department was the arresting agency.
