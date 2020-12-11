George W. Draper III, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri and chair of the Appellate Judicial Commission, announces the commission has submitted to Gov. Michael L. Parson its panel of nominees to fill the vacancy on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. This vacancy exists due to impending Dec. 31 retirement of Judge Daniel E. Scott.
The commission unanimously supports the three nominees. After more than four hours of public interviews, about two hours of deliberations and seven rounds of balloting, the nominees are Judge David A. Dolan, Judge Jack A.L. Goodman and Judge Laura J. Johnson.
Dolan is the presiding judge of the 33rd Judicial Circuit in Mississippi and Scott counties. He was born in 1954 and resides in Sikeston. He earned his bachelor of business administration in finance in 1978 and his law degree in 1981, both from the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tenn. He received seven votes.
Goodman is the presiding judge of the 39th Judicial Circuit in Barry, Lawrence and Stone counties. He was born in 1973 and resides in Monett. He earned his bachelor of arts, with general honors, in philosophy in 1995 and his law degree in 1998, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He received seven votes.
Johnson is the presiding judge of the 38th Judicial Circuit in Christian County. She was born in 1963 and resides in Ozark. She earned her bachelor of science in business arts, summa cum laude and with general honors, in finance and banking in 1985 from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her law degree, cum laude, in 1988 from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law at in Dallas, Texas. She received seven votes.
The governor has 60 days to select one member of the panel to fill the vacancy. Should he fail to do so, the Missouri Constitution directs the commission to make the appointment.
In addition to Draper, the commission is composed of Michelle Beckler of Marshfield, Scott S. Bethune of Kansas City, Neil Chanter of Springfield, Timothy M. Drury of St. Louis, Thomas K. Neill of St. Louis and Kathy Ritter of Columbia.
