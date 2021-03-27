Minor injuries were reported for a Christian County teenager after a crash at 9 a.m. Thursday on Highway 5 in Douglas County, 6 miles north of Ava, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tpr. W.A. Wadlington, with Troop G of the patrol, Willow Springs, reported the driver, a 17-year-old girl from Ozark, was southbound in a 2007 Saturn Ion that traveled off the right side of the road and struck several trees.
The report shows the girl was not wearing a seat belt and she was taken by private vehicle to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
Tpr. Wadlington was assisted at the scene by Tpr. J.W. Philpott.
The highway patrol does not release the names of youths age 17 or younger.
Minor injuries were reported for a Mammoth Spring, Ark., woman who was in a three-vehicle crash at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street, west of Imperial in Jefferson County.
Tpr. Z.P. Beckerman with Troop C of the patrol, headquartered in Weldon Spring, reported Joseph A. Lee, 72, of Imperial, was eastbound in a 2002 Ford Ranger that rear-ended a stopped 2005 Hyundai Elantra, which then struck the rear of a stopped 2007 Chevrolet Impala.
The driver of the Hyundai was Katherine S. Carlo, 23, of Salem, Ark.
The Chevrolet was driven by Jimmy D. Parker, 58, and carrying passenger Lawanda P. Parker, 48, both of Mammoth Spring, Ark.
The report shows Lawanda Parker was taken to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis by the Rock Township Ambulance District.
No injuries were reported for the others involved and all were reportedly wearing seat belts.
Tpr. Beckerman was assisted at the scene by Msgt. J.S. Warren.
