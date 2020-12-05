The Howell County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday in regular session in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square, West Plains.
Commissioners are expected to review and approve the 2021 Missouri Public Entity Risk Management commercial and liability renewal of coverage, as well as the schedule for holidays and accounts payable.
Up for review and consideration is a contract with T&J Concrete for the repair of a low water crossing.
Commissioners will also review and consider CARES Act contracts, approve accounts payable and recognize guests present.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday. The public is welcome.
