The Howell County Commission will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. today to review commission records from Sept. 10 through Nov. 2.
Other items on the agenda include review and consideration of CARES Act contracts, approval of accounts payable and recognition of any guests present.
The commission typically meets each Monday and Thursday on the second floor of the county office building, in the conference room. Meetings are open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.