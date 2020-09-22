The Howell County 911 Emergency Services Board will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room on the second floor of the county office building, 35 Court Square in West Plains.
The agenda includes reports from the secretary, treasurer and administrator, and approval of bill payment and payroll.
Old business discussion will include hardware and software upgrades and updates to computer-aided dispatch, and public safety answering point (911 call center) upgrades including Solacom 911 as a service proposal.
No items are listed under new business, but the board may discuss any other business properly brought before it.
The meeting will move to closed session before returning to set the next meeting date and time and then adjourning.
